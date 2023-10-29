Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Declines By 33.1%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Rubicon Organics Stock Performance

Shares of ROMJF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. Rubicon Organics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.