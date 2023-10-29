Short Interest in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Rises By 36.1%

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 341,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. 598,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,915. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sanmina

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $7,033,100.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,267,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $7,033,100.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,267,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,956. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sanmina by 20.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.6% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sanmina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sanmina by 9.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.