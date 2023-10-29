Short Interest in SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Grows By 15.2%

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SHL Telemedicine stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 714,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000. SHL Telemedicine comprises 1.2% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 4.87% of SHL Telemedicine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHL Telemedicine Price Performance

Shares of SHLT stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 721. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. SHL Telemedicine has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.

