Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expands By 40.2%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the September 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Soligenix Stock Down 3.5 %
SNGX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.32. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 943.00% and a negative return on equity of 3,826.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
