Short Interest in Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO) Grows By 37.8%

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the September 30th total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Sonic Foundry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Sonic Foundry has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative return on equity of 555.89% and a negative net margin of 79.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Foundry

About Sonic Foundry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic Foundry in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic Foundry in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sonic Foundry in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices.

