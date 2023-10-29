Short Interest in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Declines By 17.2%

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SSBK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $201.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSBK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 295,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 506.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 103,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 76,804 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern States Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.