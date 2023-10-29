Short Interest in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Expands By 31.7%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,580,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the September 30th total of 14,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Insider Activity at AES

Institutional Trading of AES

In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 338,260 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of AES by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 134,442 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Trading Down 1.0 %

AES traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,329,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,574,184. AES has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently -108.19%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

