Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Decreases By 18.4%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 859,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tivic Health Systems Stock Down 5.1 %
Tivic Health Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 25,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,767. Tivic Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $177.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.
About Tivic Health Systems
Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.
