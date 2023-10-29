Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Down 27.2% in October

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 127,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Society Pass in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.
NASDAQ:SOPA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 435,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,280. Society Pass has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.
Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 317.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.32%.
Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.
