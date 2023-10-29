Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Up 16.5% in October

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sol-Gel Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 1,484.24%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,343,000. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLGL. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

Featured Articles

