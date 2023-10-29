Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Springwater Special Situations

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 448,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Springwater Special Situations Price Performance

Shares of SWSSW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,942. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Springwater Special Situations has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

