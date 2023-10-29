Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 51,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Staffing 360 Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ STAF remained flat at $0.51 during trading hours on Friday. 2,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.