Steem Achieves Market Cap of $96.00 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Steem has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $14.40 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,490.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00200170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.01 or 0.00713272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.61 or 0.00494653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00048250 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00145161 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 447,316,940 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

