Steem Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $94.86 million and $16.75 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,576.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00199024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.24 or 0.00715051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.48 or 0.00481478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00047924 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00146946 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 447,303,690 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

