Stellus Capital Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 88.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.
Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
