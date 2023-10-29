Stratis Trading Up 36.5% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $136.42 million and approximately $71.36 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,804.06 or 0.05208334 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00032652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00021112 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00012079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011887 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 154,733,427 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

