Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Strive Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074. Strive Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.0789 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th.
The Strive Small-Cap ETF (STXK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 2000 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 600 smallest US companies in the Bloomberg US 1500 Index. STXK was launched on Nov 11, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.
