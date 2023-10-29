Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Strive Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Strive Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074. Strive Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

Get Strive Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Strive Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.0789 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Trading of Strive Small-Cap ETF

Strive Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strive Small-Cap ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strive Small-Cap ETF ( NASDAQ:STXK Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Strive Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The Strive Small-Cap ETF (STXK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 2000 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 600 smallest US companies in the Bloomberg US 1500 Index. STXK was launched on Nov 11, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strive Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.