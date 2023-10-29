Sui Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Sui has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Sui token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a market capitalization of $391.11 million and approximately $72.18 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,392,960 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 860,392,959.6923076 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.45703615 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $128,998,027.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

