SushiSwap Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $145.44 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,933,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,359,649 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

