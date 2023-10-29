SushiSwap Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.54 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $147.34 million and $11.54 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.



About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,934,105 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,360,052 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

