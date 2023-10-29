Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000900 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $179.91 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swipe has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 582,529,712 coins and its circulating supply is 582,529,209 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

