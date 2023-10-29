Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 731,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Talkspace by 1.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Talkspace during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Talkspace by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace Price Performance

Shares of Talkspace stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 930,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. Talkspace has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

About Talkspace

Talkspace ( NASDAQ:TALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.25 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 38.70%. Equities analysts expect that Talkspace will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.