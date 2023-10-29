Terra (LUNA) Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001368 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $267.11 million and $30.46 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 564,053,459 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

