TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0121 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $109.06 million and $3.30 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00032654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00021119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,791,411,783 coins and its circulating supply is 8,985,127,776 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

