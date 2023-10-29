Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Texas Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

