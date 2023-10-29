The Graph Achieves Market Cap of $991.69 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $991.69 million and approximately $44.66 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,774,167,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,273,609,543 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

