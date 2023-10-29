The Graph (GRT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $44.66 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $991.69 million and $44.66 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,774,167,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,273,609,543 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

