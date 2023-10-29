THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on November 10th

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

THOR Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. THOR Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $8.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.81. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $116.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 3,413.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.