Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $2.08 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00005982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and approximately $7.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016413 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,695.84 or 0.99969715 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006252 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.03488397 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $8,428,492.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

