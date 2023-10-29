Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Short Interest Down 16.1% in October

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 826,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 2.0 %

TPH traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $24.44. 1,117,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,526. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

