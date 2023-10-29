TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90.

TriMas Stock Up 2.1 %

TriMas stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $982.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $235.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TriMas by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TriMas by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 369.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

