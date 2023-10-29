Unizen (ZCX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $146,831.37

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Unizen has a market capitalization of $33.20 million and $146,831.37 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

