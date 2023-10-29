UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $114,602.36 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.uip.group.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UnlimitedIP has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of UnlimitedIP is 1.04909205 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $105,547.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

