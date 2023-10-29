Vai (VAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,307.68

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Vai has a market capitalization of $57.33 million and approximately $11,307.68 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

