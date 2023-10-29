Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Update

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Vanquis Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

About Vanquis Banking Group

FPLPF remained flat at $1.33 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

