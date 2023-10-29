Velas Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $18.09 million and $699,603.08 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00032839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,516,605,210 coins and its circulating supply is 2,516,605,208 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.