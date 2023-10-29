Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Tops $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $59.59 million and $844,617.57 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02211166 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

