Verge Trading Up 15% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $64.37 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,576.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00199024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.24 or 0.00715051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.48 or 0.00481478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00047924 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00146946 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

