Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $65.56 million and $5.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,490.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00200170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.01 or 0.00713272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.61 or 0.00494653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00048250 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00145161 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.