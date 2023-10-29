Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 39.3% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $122.36 million and $13.62 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $4.35 or 0.00012542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.01169301 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $17,597,674.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

