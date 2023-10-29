WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.48 million.

WEX Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $163.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.22. WEX has a 12-month low of $148.82 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEX. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded WEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.23.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock worth $1,181,161 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

