Wirtual (WIRTUAL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.68

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $1.68 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

