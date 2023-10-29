WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of DGRE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.27. 14,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
