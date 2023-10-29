Worldcoin Price Reaches $1.82 on Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00005250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $202.00 million and approximately $51.81 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,037,141 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 110,992,645.8870058 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.83695351 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $73,886,052.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

