Worldcoin Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00005314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $204.48 million and $50.48 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,019,223 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 110,992,645.8870058 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.83695351 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $73,886,052.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

