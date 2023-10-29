Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.78 billion and $3,577.69 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,305,036,712 coins and its circulating supply is 35,238,594,850 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,305,036,712.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.29134135 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $6,020.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.