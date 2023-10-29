Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Yext by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 55,879 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Yext by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Yext by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Yext by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 501,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $733.20 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

