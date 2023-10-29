ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

CNET stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.99% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

