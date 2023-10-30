1irstGold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119.84 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $119.84 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for $65.16 or 0.00189296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

