Achain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $174,742.03 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $174,742.03 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002180 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001814 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001373 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

